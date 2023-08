Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz on Monday removed a complaint for declaratory judgment which names Progressive Gulf Insurance and other insurers to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Schwartz & Associates on behalf of a Kincaid Trucking employee in connection with underlying wrongful death claims. The case is 3:23-cv-00494, Holifield v. Signature Insurance Agency et al.

Insurance

July 31, 2023, 8:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Bianca Holifield

Plaintiffs

Schwartz & Associates, Pa - Jackson

defendants

Progressive Gulf Insurance Company

John Doe Corporation(s) 1-5

John Doe Entity(ies) 1-5

John Doe Person(s) 1-5

Signature Insurance Agency

Southern Cross Underwriters

Southern Cross Underwriters, Inc.

defendant counsels

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute