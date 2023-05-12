Katharine Colletta of Phelps Dunbar and Thear J. Lemoine of Brown Sims PC have stepped in to defend Flexforce Employment Professionals Inc. and Gulf Stream Marine Inc., respectively, in a pending personal injury lawsuit. The case was filed March 28 in Mississippi Southern District Court by Silbert, Pitre & Friedman on behalf of Kervin Holifield. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Halil S. Ozerden, is 1:23-cv-00081, Holifield v. Gulf Stream Marine, Inc. et al.
Transportation & Logistics
May 12, 2023, 5:49 AM