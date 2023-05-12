Who Got The Work

Katharine Colletta of Phelps Dunbar and Thear J. Lemoine of Brown Sims PC have stepped in to defend Flexforce Employment Professionals Inc. and Gulf Stream Marine Inc., respectively, in a pending personal injury lawsuit. The case was filed March 28 in Mississippi Southern District Court by Silbert, Pitre & Friedman on behalf of Kervin Holifield. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Halil S. Ozerden, is 1:23-cv-00081, Holifield v. Gulf Stream Marine, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

May 12, 2023, 5:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Kervin Holifield

Plaintiffs

Silbert & Garon, LLP

defendants

Flexforce Employment Professionals, Inc.

Gulf Stream Marine, Inc.

defendant counsels

Phelps Dunbar

Brown Sims

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims