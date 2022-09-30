Who Got The Work

Dyan M. Finguerra-DuCharme and Nicholas G. Saady of Pryor Cashman have entered appearances for Michael Anthony Galgano, Michael T. Shields and other defendants in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint for declaratory judgement, was filed Sept. 9 in New York Eastern District Court by The Law Offices Of P.B. Tufariello on behalf of event planning company Holiday Productions. The suit seeks to declare that it does not infringe the 'Boardy Barn' mark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joan M. Azrack, is 2:22-cv-05240, Holiday Productions LLC v. Anthony M. Galgano Jr. and/or The Estate of Anthony M. Galgano, Jr et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

September 30, 2022, 10:57 AM