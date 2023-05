Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at FordHarrison on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against City of New London to Connecticut District Court. The complaint, over alleged race discrimination and wrongful termination, was filed by the Law Offices of Cicchiello & Cicchiello on behalf of a former employee of the New London Public Works Department. The case is 3:23-cv-00631, Holeman, Jr. v. City of New London.

Government

May 15, 2023, 4:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Mark Holeman, Jr.

defendants

City of New London

defendant counsels

FordHarrison

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination