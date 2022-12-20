Holding Legislative Amendments Apply Retroactively to Sex As...

News From Law.com

The New Jersey Appellate Division has reversed the grant of summary judgment to a New Jersey school board, and retroactively applied legislative amendments extending the statute of limitations for child sexual assault claims and eliminating the requirement of a pre-suit Tort Claims Act notice. The ruling reinstates a suit filed in the Law Division in 2021 which claimed sexual assault by a substitute teacher in the West Windsor-Plainsboro School District in 2005.

December 20, 2022, 11:55 AM