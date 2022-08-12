Who Got The Work

Robert R. Ambler Jr., Jennifer S. Collins, and Michael J. Sullivan from Womble Bond Dickinson have stepped in to represent Rajesh Anand, Shelly C. Anand and other defendants in a pending shareholder lawsuit. The suit was filed July 29 in Georgia Northern District Court by Taylor English Duma and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner on behalf of Holding Capital Management LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven D. Grimberg, is 1:22-cv-03018, Holding Capital Management LLC v. Anand et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 12, 2022, 10:28 AM