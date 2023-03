Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Monday removed an ERISA lawsuit against MetLife to Indiana Southern District Court. The suit, for benefits allegedly owed under a life insurance policy, was filed by the Law Office of Patrick Sullivan on behalf of Yolanda Grady, James Holder and Ebony Sanders. The case is 1:23-cv-00450, Holder et al v. Metlife Group, Inc.

Insurance

March 13, 2023, 6:54 PM