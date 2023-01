Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Stites & Harbison on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Roomba manufacturer iRobot Corp. to Tennessee Western District Court. The suit was filed by Harris Shelton Hanover Walsh on behalf of Amanda Holder and William D. Holder III, whose ten-month-old son was allegedly injured when a Roomba vacuum ran over his hand. The case is 2:23-cv-02019, Holder et al. v. iRobot Corp.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 17, 2023, 4:21 PM