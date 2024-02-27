Who Got The Work

Clifton L. Brinson and David R. Ortiz of Smith, Anderson, Blount, Dorsett, Mitchell & Jernigan have stepped in to represent Advance Auto Parts and the company's top officials in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The suit, filed Jan. 17 in North Carolina Eastern District Court by the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin and Gainey McKenna & Egleston on behalf of Braxton Holder and Edward L. Weaver, contends that certain executives concealed the negative impacts of the company's pricing initiatives and falsely asserted that inflation and other economic factors had little impact on profits. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III, is 5:24-cv-00030, Holder et al v. Bailo.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 27, 2024, 8:17 AM

Plaintiffs

Braxton Holder

Edward L. Weaver

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of James Scott Farrin

defendants

Advance Auto Parts, Inc.

Arthur L. Valdez, Jr.

Carla J. Bailo

Douglas A. Pertz

Eugene I. Lee, Jr.

Jeffrey J. Jones, II

Jeffrey W. Shepherd

Joan M. Hilson

John F. Ferraro

Nigel Travis

Sherice R. Torres

Thomas R. Greco

William J. Pellicciotti, Jr.

defendant counsels

Smith, Anderson, Blount, Dorsett, Mitchell & Jernigan

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims