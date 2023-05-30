Who Got The Work

Shareda P. Coleman of Shook, Hardy & Bacon has entered an appearance for Webster Bank in a pending data breach class action. The case, filed April 14 in New Jersey District Court by Pollock Cohen LLP and Barnow & Associates, accuses the defendant of failing to secure and safeguard the personal identifiable information of more than 191,000 individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William J Martini, is 2:23-cv-02115, Holden et al v. Guardian Analytics, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 30, 2023, 12:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Mark S Holden

Richard Andisio

Plaintiffs

Pollock Cohen LLP

defendants

Actimize Inc.

Guardian Analytics, Inc.

Webster Bank, N.A.

defendant counsels

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract