Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gallivan White Boyd on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company to South Carolina District Court. The suit, pertaining to a property damage dispute, was filed by Richardson Thomas Haltiwanger Moore & Lewis and White Davis & White Law Firm on behalf of Carl Holden, Jessie Holden and Kathleen Holden. The case is 6:22-cv-03021, Holden et al v. Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company.