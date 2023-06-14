Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Perkins Coie on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Microsoft to Washington Western District Court. The suit was filed by Schwabe Williamson & Wyatt on behalf of Hold Security, which retrieved stolen user credentials on the Dark Web and provided them to Microsoft under a contract. According to the suit, the contract prohibited Microsoft from using non-Microsoft credentials for any purpose, but Microsoft used those credentials anyway in administering various services including LinkedIn and Github. The case is 2:23-cv-00899, Hold Security LLC v. Microsoft Inc.

Technology

June 14, 2023, 4:31 PM

Plaintiffs

Hold Security LLC

Plaintiffs

Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt

defendants

Microsoft Inc

defendant counsels

Perkins Coie

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract