Who Got The Work

Ford Motor Co. has turned to partners Parada K. Ornelas, Robert A. Shields and associate Alexi R. Silverman of Wilson Turner Kosmo as defense counsel in a pending breach-of-warranty lawsuit. The suit, for claims under the California Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act, was filed Aug. 19 in California Southern District Court by the Law Offices of Jon Jacobs on behalf of Marc Holcomb. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Battaglia, is 3:22-cv-01225, Holcomb v. Ford Motor Company et al.