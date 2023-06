New Suit - Employment

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and other defendants were sued Monday in Florida Southern District Court by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-22362, Holcomb v. Eeoc et al.

Government

June 26, 2023, 5:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Glynda Holcomb

defendants

Eeoc

CareerSource of South Florida

Miami-Dade County, FL

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA