Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Freeman, Mathis & Gary on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against the City of Alpharetta and John Robison to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint, over alleged employment discrimination, was filed by Bernard & Johnson on behalf of a former City of Alpharetta police officer who claims that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for his opposition to the disparate treatment of employees based on race, gender, and age. The case is 1:23-cv-02977, Holcomb v. City of Alpharetta et al.

Government

July 07, 2023, 4:29 AM

Plaintiffs

Heath Holcomb

Plaintiffs

Bernard & Johnson, LLC

defendants

City of Alpharetta

John Robison

defendant counsels

Freeman, Mathis & Gary

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination