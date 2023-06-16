New Suit - Contract

Holland & Knight filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of Holcim Solutions and Products US, a manufacturer of roofing and building products. The suit seeks to recover almost $1 million from defendant McDonald Metal & Roofing Supply Corp., which allegedly failed to pay for the plaintiff’s products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04448, Holcim Solutions and Products US, LLC, f/k/a Firestone Building Products Company, LLC v. Mc Donald Metal & Roofing Supply Corp.

Construction & Engineering

June 16, 2023, 11:27 AM

Plaintiffs

Holcim Solutions and Products US, LLC, f/k/a Firestone Building Products Company, LLC

Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis

defendants

Mc Donald Metal & Roofing Supply Corp.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract