Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at White and Williams on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Blythewood Partners and Lexon Insurance Co. to Maryland District Court. The suit was filed by Bean Kinney & Korman on behalf of Aggregate Industries-Mar. The court case seeks to reclaims almost $300,000 from the defendant’s alleged breach of a construction contract. The case is 8:23-cv-01622, Holcim-Mar, Inc. f/n/a Bardon, Inc. d/b/a Aggregate Industries-Mar v. Blythewood Partners, LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

June 16, 2023, 12:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Holcim-Mar, Inc. f/n/a Bardon, Inc. d/b/a Aggregate Industries-Mar

defendants

Blythewood Partners, LLC

Lexon Insurance Company

defendant counsels

White and Williams

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract