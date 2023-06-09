Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Seyfarth Shaw on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Geodis Logistics LLC to California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by Serendib Law Firm, alleges claims for pregnancy discrimination, sex discrimination, failure to accommodate and retaliation. The plaintiff, a former customer service representative for the logistics provider, claims that she was unlawfully terminated after seeking to extend her maternity leave. The case is 5:23-cv-01104, Hogue v. Geodis Logistics, LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

June 09, 2023, 7:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Marissa Hogue

defendants

Geodis Logistics, LLC

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination