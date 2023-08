Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Wednesday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Key Management Co. to Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit was filed by the Khan Law Firm on behalf of a former maintenance supervisor who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for requesting accommodations following a car accident. The case is 3:23-cv-00639, Hogan v. Key Management Co. LLC.

Real Estate

August 02, 2023, 7:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Harrison Hogan

defendants

Key Management Company LLC

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act