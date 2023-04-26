Hub Cyber Security, an Israel-based cybersecurity service platform, was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit on Wednesday in California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Chase Law & Associates on behalf of a former senior vice president of global sales who claims he has not received his salary payment in full, his retention bonus and reimbursement of business expenses. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03140, Hogan v. Hub Cyber Security, Inc.
Cybersecurity
April 26, 2023, 2:01 PM