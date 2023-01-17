Hogan Lovells Taps Former DC AG Karl Racine for New State AG...

News From Law.com

After two terms of taking tech companies to court for antitrust and consumer privacy issues, Washington, D.C.'s first independently elected attorney general has joined the local Hogan Lovells office where he has helped launch a practice centered around representing clients in interactions with state attorneys general. Noting that Hogan Lovells already has a substantial history of representing clients before state-level law enforcement authorities, former D.C. AG Karl Racine said he has been tasked by firm leaders with bringing an "organizing force" to the white collar and government investigations lawyers who make up the practice.

January 17, 2023, 8:00 AM