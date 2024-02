News From Law.com

Hogan Lovells followed a year of profitability and revenue decreases with double-digit gains that set a record for the firm's financial performance. The global firm netted $986 million from revenues of $2.68 billion, which translated into $2.74 million in profits per equity partner. Year-over-year increases to these numbers of 17%, 10.2% and 20.3%, respectively, came after those same metrics fell in 2022 by 13%, 6.6% and 8.2%.

February 12, 2024, 11:01 PM

