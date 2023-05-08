Hogan Lovells Puts Pro Bono Resources Into Trump-Era Immigra...

News From Law.com

A Hogan Lovells pro bono defense team joined with Texas and Arizona law firms to seek damages against the U.S. government for harms caused by parent-child separations during implementation of the Trump-era Zero Tolerance Policy. While the policy was in force, thousands of immigrant parents seeking asylum were forcibly separated from their children without notice and by deceit or the use of threats, according to the complaint. A lawsuit filed Friday in U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona addresses harms and losses of two father-son cases, where the parties were taken into custody in Arizona and later removed to detention facilities in South Texas. RAICES, a San Antonio-based nonprofit legal agency dedicated to representing immigrants, has been local counsel to hundreds of asylum seekers and is appearing pro hac vice on "P.C.J. and O.P.V. v. United States."

