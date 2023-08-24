Hogan Lovells Partners Are Voting on CEO Miguel Zaldivars Se...

News From Law.com

Board members at Hogan Lovells unanimously recommended CEO Miguel Zaldivar to continue serving at the firm's helm for another four-year term, the firm confirmed Thursday. Pending a vote by the firm's partnership that will conclude by the end of August, Zaldivar's second term will commence July 1, 2024. Zaldivar has led the firm as its chief executive since July 1, 2020. Formerly the firm's Asia-Pacific and Middle East chief executive, Zaldivar succeeded Steve Immelt.

Legal Services

August 24, 2023, 2:37 PM

nature of claim: /