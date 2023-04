News From Law.com

What does a lawyer listen to before he gets in a legal fight with the president of the United States? If you ask Hogan Lovells partner and former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal, it's a mix of U2, Daft Punk and the Flaming Lips. "Lin Miranda actually came to watch me argue it," Katyal said of his prep for "Trump v. Hawaii," a fight over the former president's ban on immigrants from mostly Muslim countries.

April 24, 2023, 1:35 PM

