Hogan Lovells on the Case: Why the Firm Is Helping to Bring ...

Hogan Lovells filed suit challenging the state of Texas' blanket practice of keeping death row inmates in solitary confinement, something the state has done for 24 years. Hogan Lovells partner Pieter Van Tol said, "Conditions on death row in Texas have been characterized as some of the most brutal death row conditions in the country. The plaintiffs are seeking relief from conditions that have been described as torture." The class action lawsuit, Robertson v. Collier, was filed in the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division.

January 26, 2023, 5:47 PM