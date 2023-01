News From Law.com

Hogan Lovells hired a familiar face from The Walt Disney Co. set to start at the law firm's Miami office next week. Rafael Ribeiro is heading back to Hogan Lovells after originally leaving the firm for a gig as assistant general counsel at Disney in 2021. His arrival comes as Latin American clients increasingly seek assistance complying with new anti-corruption measures sweeping through Latin America, Ribeiro's specialty.

January 19, 2023, 3:40 PM