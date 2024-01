News From Law.com International

Thirty-year veteran white collar disputes partner Jean-Pierre Picca, a former French legal liaison to the U.S. Justice Department and adviser to a former French president, is joining Hogan Lovells as partner, along with a team. Picca, with partner Jean-Lou Salha and a three-person team, are arriving from White & Case and will focus on investigations and compliance. The team includes a counsel and two other attorneys, Hogan Lovells said in a statement.

Europe

January 25, 2024, 7:01 AM

