Hogan Lovells Lawyers Form Lit Boutique, the Latest Big Law ...

The departure of three Hogan Lovells lawyers to launch a litigation boutique in Boston is one of several Big Law spin-offs this year, as smaller law firms continue to see steady demand, despite economic headwinds. The new Boston firm formed by Hogan Lovells lawyers — Silva, Kettlewell and Pignatelli — includes Sara Silva, Elizabeth Pignatelli and Bill Kettlewell. All three just left Hogan Lovells. Bill's son, Andrew Kettlewell, a veteran of the District Attorney's office in Suffolk County, Massachusetts, is the boutique's fourth lawyer.

December 30, 2022, 3:12 PM