A Jones Day M&A attorney, who pioneered a statutory exemption for hospitals to avoid federal antitrust scrutiny, has joined Hogan Lovells in Washington D.C. in a newly created leadership role. Kenneth Field, who co-chaired Jones Day's global health care practice for five years until his departure Friday, began in the position of health care and antitrust practice leader on Wednesday.

Health Care

March 14, 2023, 4:41 PM