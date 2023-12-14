Hogan Lovells, Holland & Hart Stay the Course with Current C...

News From Law.com

Hogan Lovells reappointed intellectual property litigator Marie-Aimée de Dampierre for a second three-year term as firmwide chair to begin in May 2024. The Paris-based partner's reappointment followed that of CEO Miguel Zaldivar, whose second term begins in July 2024. Meanwhile, Holland & Hart voted Chris Balch into a second four-year term. Balch entered his current role in January 2020 and previously co-led the firm's technology industry group.

December 14, 2023, 10:23 AM

