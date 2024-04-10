Hogan Lovells Hires 6-Lawyer Team, Including Former French E...

News From Law.com

Hogan Lovells in Paris has added a six-lawyer energy team to its global regulatory practice, led by a partner who arrives from French firm De Pardieu Brocas Maffei and is a former official at France's energy regulator. Before Christine Le Bihan-Graf joined De Pardieu in 2012 and founded its regulatory and economic public law department, she spent three years as a managing director of the French Energy Regulatory Commission. She was earlier a counsel at the Conseil d'Etat, France's highest administrative court, and was a legal adviser under the prime minister and in the Ministry of Culture.

Energy

April 10, 2024, 7:04 PM

