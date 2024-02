News From Law.com International

Hogan Lovells has bolstered its Italian offering with the hire of a 23-strong M&A and finance team in Italy from U.S.-led Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe. The group of 23 lawyers includes five partners and is led by Patrizio Messina, Orrick's head of Europe and managing partner of the firm's Italy office.

Europe

February 12, 2024, 6:20 AM

