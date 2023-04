News From Law.com

Hogan Lovells on Thursday hired consumer products litigator Trenton Norris in Northern California.Norris, a partner at Arnold & Porter for more than a decade, joined Hogan Lovells in San Francisco as it continues to build a bench for clients' technology, intellectual property, environmental and commercial litigation needs.

April 13, 2023, 9:00 AM

