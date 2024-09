News From Law.com

Partners at Hogan Lovells, Morrison Foerster, Sidley Austin, BakerHostetler, and Cozen O'Connor, among other Big Law firms, are playing a prominent role in two upcoming fundraisers for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. The fundraisers are likely to draw tens of thousands of dollars, as Harris continues to draw big support from the legal industry.

September 09, 2024, 3:35 PM