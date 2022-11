Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wright Finlay & Zak on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against PHH Mortgage Corp. and Deutsche Bank to Montana District Court. The suit, over a disputed loan default and related foreclosure, was filed by Morrison Sherwood Wilson Deola on behalf of Richard Hoffmaster. The case is 9:22-cv-00187, Hoffmaster v. PHH Mortgage Corp. et al.