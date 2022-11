Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Raising Canes Restaurants LLC to California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by the Law Office of Steven D. Hillyard on behalf of Reagan Hoffman, claims the plaintiff was served food contaminated with a ball of hair. The case is 8:22-cv-02067, Hoffman v. Raising Canes Restaurants, L.L.C.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 11, 2022, 4:42 PM