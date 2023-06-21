New Suit - Employment

PPG Industries, a Fortune 500 paint and coating company, was sued Wednesday in Ohio Northern District Court over alleged disability-based employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Spitz Law on behalf of a former employee who contends that his Lyme disease caused him to frequently fail temperature checks performed as part of daily COVID-19 screenings, resulting in him being sent home from work. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01226, Hoffman v. PPG Industries, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 21, 2023, 5:58 PM

Jason Hoffman

Spitz Law

PPG Industries, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination