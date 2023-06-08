Attorneys at Cozen O'Connor on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase, Pride Technologies and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by the Hamilton Law Firm on behalf of a former employee on the design recruiting team who contends that she was wrongfully terminated due to race- and sexual orientation-based employment discrimination. The case is 2:23-cv-03150, Hoffman v. JP Morgan Chase & Company et al.
Banking & Financial Services
June 08, 2023, 5:05 PM