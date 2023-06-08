Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Cozen O'Connor on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase, Pride Technologies and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by the Hamilton Law Firm on behalf of a former employee on the design recruiting team who contends that she was wrongfully terminated due to race- and sexual orientation-based employment discrimination. The case is 2:23-cv-03150, Hoffman v. JP Morgan Chase & Company et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 08, 2023, 5:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Michelle Hoffman

defendants

JP Morgan Chase & Company

Britni Combs

Jane Does (1-10)

John Does (1-10)

Pride Technologies

defendant counsels

Cozen O'Connor

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination