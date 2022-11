Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against 99 Restaurants of Boston LLC to Massachusetts District Court. The suit was filed by the Owen O'Neill Law Group on behalf of Judd Hoffman. The case is 1:22-cv-12029, Hoffman et al v. 99 Restaurants of Boston, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 29, 2022, 12:55 PM