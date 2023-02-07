Who Got The Work

Mary Alexandra Verdi of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has stepped in to fight a pending securities lawsuit. The complaint, filed Nov. 21 in California Southern District Court by Hodl Law, seeks a declaration that assets traded on the Ethereum Network are not 'securities' and that trading on the platform does not constitute the 'sale of unregistered securities.' The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge M. James Lorenz, is 3:22-cv-01832, Hodl Law, PLLC v. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Government

February 07, 2023, 10:29 AM