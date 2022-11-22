New Suit - Securities

Hodl Law, a California firm specializing in cryptocurrency and digital assets, filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday in California Southern District Court. The suit seeks a declaration that assets traded on the Ethereum Network are not 'securities' and that trading on the platform does not constitute the 'sale of unregistered securities.' The complaint further accuses the SEC of deliberately misleading the public about the legal status of cryptocurrency 'in order to maintain maximum flexibility to prosecute at will.' The case is 3:22-cv-01832, Hodl Law PLLC v. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Government

November 22, 2022, 3:00 PM