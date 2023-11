News From Law.com

Buffalo-based Hodgson Russ and Atlanta-based Freeman Mathis & Gary are each taking their share of the mid-Atlantic litigation boutique Ward Greenberg, divvying up the firm's nineteen lawyers across its four offices in New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey effective January 1, 2024. As a consequence of the moves, Ward Greenberg is set to begin winding down operations on December 31.

November 21, 2023, 4:38 PM

