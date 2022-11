Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Fox Rothschild on Tuesday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Walgreens Co. and ExchangeRight Net Lease Portfolio 22 DST to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Samples Ames PLLC on behalf of Michael Hodges. The case is 4:22-cv-01044, Hodges v. Walgreens Co. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 25, 2022, 5:19 AM