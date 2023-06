Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Sunrise Northeast to Connecticut District Court. The suit, over alleged workplace sexual harassment, was filed by Cicchiello & Cicchiello on behalf of a former member of the support staff. The case is 3:23-cv-00871, Hodges v. Sunrise Northeast Inc.

Connecticut

June 30, 2023, 5:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Sheina Hodges

Plaintiffs

Cicchiello & Cicchiello

defendants

Sunrise Northeast, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation