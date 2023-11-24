Who Got The Work

Paul-Michael La Fayette and Ashley Boyes Hetzel of Freeman, Mathis & Gary have stepped in to defend Orange Township Fire Dept. in a pending lawsuit over alleged gender-based employment discrimination. The complaint was filed Oct. 10 in Ohio Southern District Court by the Law Offices of Gary A. Reeve and Karen Poling Law on behalf of a fire lieutenant. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sarah D. Morrison, is 2:23-cv-03341, Hodges v. Orange Township Fire Dept.

