Who Got The Work

Carnival, the international cruise line headquartered in Florida, has turned to Foreman Friedman PA partner Noah D. Silverman as defense counsel in a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims related to a cruise or marine vessel. The action was filed June 20 in Florida Southern District Court by Eduardo J. Hernandez LLC and David W. Singer & Associates on behalf of Laterrica Hodges. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz II, is 1:23-cv-22268, Hodges v. Blue Illusions Ltd. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 04, 2023, 7:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Laterrica Hodges

Plaintiffs

Eduardo J. Hernandez, LLC

David W Singer & Associates PA

defendants

Carnival Corporation

Access Fun LLC

Blue Illusions Ltd.

Carib Resorts Inc.

defendant counsels

Foreman Friedman, PA

nature of claim: 340/for personal injury claims related to a cruise or marine vessel