Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Baum, Glass, Jayne, Carwile & Peters on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against FCA US and Demontrond Auto Country Inc. to Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit, which arises over the alleged failure to provide proper paperwork to the plaintiffs following the sale of a vehicle, was filed by Goodwin & Lewis on behalf of Craig Alan Hodgens and Oklahoma Home Builders LLC. The case is 5:22-cv-00768, Hodgens et al v. Demontrond Auto Country Inc et al.

Automotive

August 31, 2022, 4:36 PM