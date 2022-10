Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Akerman on Thursday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against NewRez LLC dba Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing and Bank of New York Mellon to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the LeBoeuf Law Firm on behalf of Michael L. Hodge. The case is 3:22-cv-02252, Hodge v. The Bank of New York Mellon fka The Bank of New York, as Trustee, as Indenture Trustee for the Noteholders of the CWABS Inc., Asset-Backed Notes, Series 2006-SD2 et al.

Real Estate

October 06, 2022, 4:15 PM