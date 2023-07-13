New Suit - Securities

Stability AI and CEO Emad Mostaque were sued by co-founder and AI entrepreneur Cyrus Hodes for fraud and breach of fiduciary duty on Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit accuses Mostaque of fraudulently inducing Hodes to sell his 15 percent stake to Mostaque for only $100 under the pretext that the shares were 'essentially worthless.' According to the complaint, Stability raised over $100 million in funding shortly after Hodes sold his stock to Mostaque, and the company is now valued at roughly $4 billion. The suit further accuses Mostaque of embezzling funds for personal expenses. Hodes is represented by Paul Hastings. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-03481, Hodes v. Mostaque et al.

AI & Automation

July 13, 2023, 4:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Cyrus Hodes

Plaintiffs

Paul Hastings

defendants

Stability AI Inc.

Stability AI Ltd.

Mohammad Amad Mostaque

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct